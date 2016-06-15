FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traders trim bets on Fed interest-rate hike this year
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Traders trim bets on Fed interest-rate hike this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures contracts rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and indicated it would raise borrowing costs more slowly than earlier projected.

The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed’s benchmark policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at any given point in time, and the rise suggests traders are no longer betting the Fed will raise interest rates even once by the end of the year.

Before the Fed ended its meeting, traders saw a 21 percent chance of a rate hike in July and a 35 percent chance of a rate hike in September, and a 51 percent chance of a hike in December. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

