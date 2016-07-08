Traders boost bets on 2016 Fed rate hike after strong jobs data

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures contracts fell on Friday after government data showed employers added more jobs than expected in June, potentially bolstering policymaker confidence in the labor market outlook that sets the stage for a rate hike.

The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at any given point in time.

Fed futures contracts, which suggested before the jobs report that traders saw just a 19 percent chance of a rate hike by December, and now suggest a higher chance of such a move. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)