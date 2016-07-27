FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traders boost bets on 2016 Fed rate hike
July 27, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Traders boost bets on 2016 Fed rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures contracts fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its policy rate unchanged but said risks to its outlook had diminished.

The drop in price suggests traders see an increasing chance the Fed will raise interest rates this year.

Before the Fed completed its two-day meting, traders saw about a 27 percent chance of a rate hike by September and a 52 percent chance of a rate hike by December.

The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at any given point in time. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
