Traders trim bets on Fed rate hike as U.S. job gains slow
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Traders trim bets on Fed rate hike as U.S. job gains slow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose on Friday after a government report showed U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected last month, reducing trader expectations that the Federal Reserve could soon lift interest rates.

Traders are now pricing in about even odds for a December rate hike, with little chance of a rate hike before then. Before the report traders saw better than even odds of a December rate hike.

The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at any given point in time. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
