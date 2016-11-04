Traders keep bets on Fed rate hike later this year

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures fell slightly on Friday after a U.S. government report showed employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in October and wages rose.

The decline in price suggests traders are keeping if not adding to bets on rate hikes. Traders now see close to a 70 percent chance of a December rate hike, similar to before the report, and pushed up slightly the chances that they see of the Fed raising rates again in 2017.

The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at any given point in time. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)