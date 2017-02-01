FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traders pare bets on third Fed rate hike in 2017
February 1, 2017 / 7:13 PM / 7 months ago

Traders pare bets on third Fed rate hike in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at the end of a two-day policy meeting, as expected, and gave no hint of when it will next raise rates.

The change in price suggests traders see less chance the Fed would raise rates three times this year, as Fed officials in December said they thought would be appropriate.

Traders are still pricing in two rate hikes this year, based on the price of fed funds futures contracts traded at CME Group Inc's Chicago Board of Trade. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

