6 months ago
Traders keep bets on March rate hike after Yellen remarks
March 3, 2017 / 6:09 PM / 6 months ago

Traders keep bets on March rate hike after Yellen remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures were little changed on Friday after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that raising interest rates this month would be appropriate as long as the economy continues to improve as expected.

The contracts' price suggests traders continue to bet the Federal Reserve will raise rates in March, and likely two more times this year. Fed officials had already signaled this week they will raise rates at their meeting in mid-March, and Yellen's speech served to cement that view. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

