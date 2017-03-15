FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 6:19 PM / 5 months ago

Interest rate futures traders see two more Fed rate hikes in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months but gave little sign it saw a need to raise rates faster than the pace it had laid out in December.

After the Fed's policy meeting, traders continued to see a better-than-even chance of three rate hikes this year, including Wednesday's, with about a one-in-four chance of a fourth hike, based on the price of fed funds futures contracts. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

