FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Geithner rules himself out of running as future Fed chair-report
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Geithner rules himself out of running as future Fed chair-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Timothy Geithner, who steps down as U.S. Treasury secretary on Friday, has ruled himself out of the running as a future chairman of the Federal Reserve.

“Not a chance,” he told Politico in an interview posted on its website on Friday. “I have great respect for the institution but that will be someone else’s privilege.”

Geithner had been viewed as a top candidate to replace current Fed chief Ben Bernanke, whose second four-year term as chairman of the U.S. central bank ends on Jan. 31, 2014.

While Bernanke has been publicly silent on his future plans, it is widely expected that he will step down when his term ends.

Geithner, who was president of the New York Fed before taking the top Treasury job, told Politico that he was returning to New York to be with his family and said that he has no immediate plans beyond relaxing and traveling with his wife.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.