Fed's George cheers overseas easing, shrugs off dollar rise

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - Monetary easing by overseas central banks should benefit both the global and the U.S. economies, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday, adding she is little worried about the rise in the dollar.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said it is a bit unusual that the U.S. central bank is looking to tighten policy while Europe and Asia are easing. But she said she is less worried about the dollar’s strong rise because the overall benefits should “settle out.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler)