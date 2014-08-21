FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Fed's George says Fed should look ahead on rates -Fox
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Fed's George says Fed should look ahead on rates -Fox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of news channel in second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - There are encouraging signs in the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve should look beyond recent labor market weakness as it decides when to act, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said on Thursday.

“(It) doesn’t mean that there are still not gaps in the labor market; there are still people that aren’t employed,” George said in an interview on the Fox Business Network. “But monetary policy has to look ahead, I think, and it will be important that we do so.”

George, who is not a voting member on the Fed’s policymaking committee, has called for the Fed to raise rates “relatively soon” in recent speeches. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.