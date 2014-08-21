CORRECTED-Fed's George says Fed should look ahead on rates -Fox

(Corrects name of news channel in second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - There are encouraging signs in the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve should look beyond recent labor market weakness as it decides when to act, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said on Thursday.

“(It) doesn’t mean that there are still not gaps in the labor market; there are still people that aren’t employed,” George said in an interview on the Fox Business Network. “But monetary policy has to look ahead, I think, and it will be important that we do so.”

George, who is not a voting member on the Fed’s policymaking committee, has called for the Fed to raise rates “relatively soon” in recent speeches. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott)