UPDATE 1-Fed's George urges more transparency in bank stress tests

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bank stress tests to ensure the soundness of the biggest U.S. financial firms are a “work in progress” that could be improved by making them more transparent and useful to investors, a senior Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George, herself a former bank supervisor, also told a conference in Paris hosted by the Bank of France that greater emphasis on top-down risk modeling should not replace old-fashioned scrutiny of individual firms.

“Transparency is something we must consider as we continue to work on our stress tests and as we implement new standards and limits in such areas as liquidity, counterparty risk, concentration of assets and risk exposures,” she said.

George, who is a voting member this year on the Fed’s policy-setting committee and who is viewed as a hawk after dissenting at every meeting since January, made no mention of the U.S. economic outlook or monetary policy in her prepared remarks.

Noting that annual company reports do a poor job of describing the risk facing individual firms, she said it was worth thinking about what more could be disclosed in the stress tests to inform stock holders and creditors.

“One way to accomplish this is to construct simple regulatory rules that can be easily understood by the public and readily enforced by examiners,” George said, adding that authorities might also consider “the disclosure of key or material findings from examinations.”

Acknowledging the shortcomings of U.S. bank safeguards that failed to prevent the excessive risk-taking that sparked the 2008 global financial crisis, George declined to lecture her European audience on how the region should tackle supervision.

But she emphasized her own experience suggested the need to maintain close examination of individual banks, using experienced staff who know each institution, while adopting more powerful macro-prudential models for risk management.

“Even as we deploy new tools and methods, we must commit to strengthen micro-prudential supervision, market discipline and cooperation among regulators,” she said.