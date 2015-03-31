FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Lingering low U.S. rates encourage 'reach-for-yield' -Fed's George

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to consider pulling back its stimulative policies in part because an extended period of low interest rates encourages a “reach for yield” among investors, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said “it is time” for the U.S. central bank to talk about a rate hike. Speaking at the Council for Economic Education, the hawkish policymaker said she is “not bothered” by temporarily low inflation that she expects to rise back toward a 2-percent target.

The Fed is expected to hike rates from near zero later this year. George has repeatedly backed an early mid-year hike. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by David Gregorio)

