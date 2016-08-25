FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Time for Fed to raise U.S. rates gradually, George says -CNBC
August 25, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Time for Fed to raise U.S. rates gradually, George says -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - It is time for the Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates gradually given progress on employment and inflation, said Kansas City Fed President Esther George, the only U.S. central banker to dissent against the Fed's decision last month to stand pat on policy.

"I do think it is time to move that rate. That doesn't mean I favor high rates. It doesn't mean I think that needs to happen rapidly. I agree (with) a gradual move in these rates," she said in a television interview from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where some of the world's top central bankers are meeting this week.

"But under conditions where we're seeing employment move in the direction that it is, where we are seeing low and stable inflation - I think it's fair to say we can remove some of that accommodation," George added on CNBC.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
