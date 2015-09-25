FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's George: no need to wait for more data before rate hike
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's George: no need to wait for more data before rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Kansas City Fed President Esther George on Friday said she believes the Fed should raise interest rates soon so that it will “have the luxury” of being able keep rate hikes gradual.

“I think the conditions are there” for the Fed to begin to lift rates from near zero, George said in Omaha, Nebraska at the Aksarben Stock Show and Rodeo.

George has long voiced worries that near-zero rates spur financial markets to take on too much risk. She said she continues to expect moderate U.S. economic growth, called progress in labor markets “remarkable,” and is seeing signs already that inflation is firming.

The Fed decided last week to leave rates near zero, a decision described as “close” by several Fed officials. George does not vote on Fed policy but participates in regular policy-setting meetings.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.