FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's George reiterates that she favors an October taper
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 6:13 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's George reiterates that she favors an October taper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank should start scaling back its bond-purchase program this month, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on Thursday, repeating her view that the Fed ought to begin normalizing monetary policy.

“I think to start that (process) now would give us time to see how the economy reacts,” she told an event in Oklahoma City.

George is a voter on the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year and has dissented at every meeting since January against the Fed’s ultra-easy monetary policy, arguing that this could stoke future inflation and undermine financial instability.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.