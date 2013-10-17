Fed's George reiterates that she favors an October taper

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank should start scaling back its bond-purchase program this month, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on Thursday, repeating her view that the Fed ought to begin normalizing monetary policy.

“I think to start that (process) now would give us time to see how the economy reacts,” she told an event in Oklahoma City.

George is a voter on the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year and has dissented at every meeting since January against the Fed’s ultra-easy monetary policy, arguing that this could stoke future inflation and undermine financial instability.