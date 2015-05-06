FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's George says rate hike on the table at each meeting
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's George says rate hike on the table at each meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will assess incoming data and consider raising interest rates at its policy-setting committee meetings going forward, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said the committee has been clear that it is going to base its decision on the data, which makes “each meeting a possibility” for the Fed to hike rates.

George was answering a question posed to her while on a panel during the “Finance & Society” conference held at the IMF. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

