WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George on Friday said U.S. job data from September was encouraging and that the economy was getting closer to full employment.

George, who has a vote on monetary policy this year and wanted a rate increase last month when the Fed left borrowing costs unchanged, was speaking on a panel hosted by the Institute of International Finance in Washington. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)