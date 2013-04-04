FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stronger Japanese GDP would impact global economy-Fed's George
April 4, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Stronger Japanese GDP would impact global economy-Fed's George

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EL RENO, Okla., April 4 (Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on Thursday said stronger Japanese growth would impact the outlook for the global economy, but pointedly declined to comment on surprise actions by the Bank of Japan to spur that nation’s GDP.

While acknowledging a central bank could help lean against deflation, as well as inflation, she stressed that there were limits to what monetary policy can achieve.

“We should not expect central banks to fix every problem,” George told a luncheon in this farming and energy-production town to the west of Oklahoma City. “Central banks are not able to address structural issues.”

