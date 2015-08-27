FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's George says recent volatility hasn't changed her views on economy-Bloomberg TV
August 27, 2015

Fed's George says recent volatility hasn't changed her views on economy-Bloomberg TV

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve has time before its September meeting to gauge what recent financial volatility might mean for the U.S. economy, but so far the economy still appears to be on solid ground, a regional Fed bank chief said.

“We have to be careful ... trying to decide today how we might react to” recent financial market volatility, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George told Bloomberg TV in an interview that aired on Thursday.

“I think that takes more time and we have time. We have until our September meeting to see how things look then.”

“At this point, for me, I have not seen something that would change my own sense of how the economy is doing,” added George, who has been calling for the central bank to raise rates. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

