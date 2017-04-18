FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiscal stimulus uncertain, could boost economy -Fed's George
April 18, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 4 months ago

Fiscal stimulus uncertain, could boost economy -Fed's George

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y., April 18 (Reuters) - Planned fiscal stimulus from U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress could pose an "upside risk" to the U.S. economy, a Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday, adding she is not yet forecasting that it will materialize.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said such stimulus could raise inflation and the longer-run neutral level for interest rates. The Fed does not target a foreign-exchange rate for the U.S. dollar, she added, a week after Trump said in published remarks that the currency was "getting too strong." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

