NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists said on Monday they estimated a 35 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise its target on the federal funds rate at its June 14-15 policy meeting.

They placed a 35 percent probability of a rate hike at the July 26-27 meeting and a 20 percent probability for one at the Sept. 20-21 meeting, they wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)