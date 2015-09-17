FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gundlach: Fed 'scared' might have to reverse course if it raises rates
September 17, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

Gundlach: Fed 'scared' might have to reverse course if it raises rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Thursday the biggest surprise from the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep rates unchanged was policymakers’ focus on recent global economic and financial developments.

“Basically what they said is we didn’t tighten because of global markets,” Gundlach said. “The global growth isn’t there and they are really scared to reverse course if they raise rates.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

