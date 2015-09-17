Gundlach: Fed 'scared' might have to reverse course if it raises rates

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Thursday the biggest surprise from the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep rates unchanged was policymakers’ focus on recent global economic and financial developments.

“Basically what they said is we didn’t tighten because of global markets,” Gundlach said. “The global growth isn’t there and they are really scared to reverse course if they raise rates.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)