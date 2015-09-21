FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gundlach: Longer duration bonds would benefit from December hike
#Funds News
September 21, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Gundlach: Longer duration bonds would benefit from December hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Investors should add longer duration government bonds to their portfolio if they believe the Federal Reserve will begin its tightening cycle in December, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on a webcast Monday.

Gundlach said he believes an interest-rate increase in December would be a policy mistake.

He added that the U.S. economy and risk markets cannot digest a premature Fed hike and raising rates too early would hurt high-yield “junk” bonds and help longer-duration government bonds such as Treasuries and government-guaranteed bonds such as MBS. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

