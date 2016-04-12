FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fed's Harker says underlying U.S. economic fundamentals strong
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Fed's Harker says underlying U.S. economic fundamentals strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote)

PHILADELPHIA, April 12 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that he is supportive of raising interest rates again as the U.S. economy strengthens and proves itself capable of withstanding shocks.

“As we see the continued growth, I am very supportive of continuing normalization,” Harker told a local business group in Philadelphia. “That said, we need to make sure that the economy is resilient enough.”

Weaker first-quarter U.S. growth rate numbers “tend to be a little biased” to the downside due to seasonality and the underlying trend of U.S. economic fundamentals are strong despite slowing growth in China, recent market volatility and a strong dollar, Harker said.

“The underlying trend in my view is unmistakable. This economy, despite all the headwinds we face ... we continue to move ahead,” he said. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.