REFILE-Fed's Harker says underlying U.S. economic fundamentals strong

(Corrects dateline)

PHILADELPHIA, April 12 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that he is supportive of raising interest rates again as the U.S. economy strengthens.

First-quarter U.S. growth rate numbers “tend to be a little biased” due to seasonality and the underlying trend of U.S. economic fundamentals are strong despite slowing growth in China and a strong dollar, Harker told a local business group in Philadelphia. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)