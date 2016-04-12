FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Fed's Harker says underlying U.S. economic fundamentals strong
April 12, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Fed's Harker says underlying U.S. economic fundamentals strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline)

PHILADELPHIA, April 12 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that he is supportive of raising interest rates again as the U.S. economy strengthens.

First-quarter U.S. growth rate numbers “tend to be a little biased” due to seasonality and the underlying trend of U.S. economic fundamentals are strong despite slowing growth in China and a strong dollar, Harker told a local business group in Philadelphia. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

