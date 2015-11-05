FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Harker says Marcellus natural gas boom likely has peaked
November 5, 2015

Fed's Harker says Marcellus natural gas boom likely has peaked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. natural gas boom centered around the Marcellus shale fields has probably hit a peak for now, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Thursday.

“The robust natural gas drilling that carried this region through the worst of the Great Recession has likely plateaued in the past few years,” Harker said in prepared remarks to be delivered in Philadelphia.

Harker did not otherwise comment on the outlook for the U.S. economy or monetary policy. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)

