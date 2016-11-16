Fed's Harker says U.S. central bank must keep its independence

PHILADELPHIA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve must retain its independence from America's political life and policymakers will not change course due to shifts in public opinion, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Wednesday.

Republican Donald Trump's victory in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election has raised questions over whether the new administration and Congress could enact laws crimping the U.S. central bank's autonomy.

"The independence of the Fed is crucial to making the best decisions possible for the American economy," Harker said in prepared remarks in Philadelphia.

Trump in February expressed support for more rigorous audits of the Fed but has not spelled out his visions for the institution since winning the election.

Republican lawmakers have proposed "audits" of the Fed that would force it to disclose more information about its decision-making process for interest rate policy.

Harker echoed comments by Fed policymakers in recent months that their financial books are already audited by independent accountants. Fed officials say they need to maintain some secrecy over monetary policy decisions in order to avoid falling under political pressure.

"We don't respond to swings in public opinion or election cycles," Harker said.

Currently, the Fed releases transcripts for its policy meetings five years after they take place, although it publishes the minutes of meetings after a few weeks.

Harker did not comment on when the Fed will next raise interest rates although he said the nation's 4.9 percent jobless rate is "right on target" for the central bank's goal of fostering maximum employment. The Fed last hiked in December 2015, lifting its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of between 0.25 percent and 0.5 percent.

The Fed is widely seen raising rates next month, and Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker has warned added fiscal stimulus under the new administration could lead the Fed to lift rates more quickly over the years. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Diane Craft)