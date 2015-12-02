Harker, new Fed official, says youth face labor market barriers

Dec 2 (Reuters) - American youth looking for work still face “significant barriers” despite the broader U.S. economic recovery, a freshman Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, in prepared remarks to a conference, did not address monetary policy or make economic forecasts. He has not publicly discussed those topics since taking the position on July 1.

“We recognize that while much of the economy has rebounded in recent years, significant barriers still exist for young people in the job market,” said Harker, a former head of the University of Delaware.

He noted that Americans aged 16-24 have lower earnings over a lifetime when they are not active in work or school and fail to develop adequate professional skills. “Given the significant role of consumer spending in the economy, this disengagement of young people from the labor market can also have lasting impact on local and regional economic growth,” he said.

Though he does not get vote on policy until 2017 under a rotating system, Harker attends all key U.S. central bank meetings. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates at a Dec. 15-16 meeting for the first time in nearly a decade. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)