FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Fed's Harker: Biggest risk to the U.S. economy is fiscal uncertainty
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 6:04 PM / 3 months ago

Fed's Harker: Biggest risk to the U.S. economy is fiscal uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - A lack of certainty about where the Trump administration's economic policies are heading is the main current threat to the U.S. economy, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday.

"What's the biggest risk to the economy right now? I would just say it's policy uncertainty," Harker said at an economics conference in Reading, Pennsylvania. "There's this fog of potential policy solutions. We just simply don't know the outcome of those right now, and there's so many of them all at once and the fact is they all interact as well." (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Frances Kerry)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.