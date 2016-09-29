FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Harker says moving slowly but surely towards inflation target
September 29, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Fed's Harker says moving slowly but surely towards inflation target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is moving "slowly but surely" towards its 2 percent inflation target and a continued normalisation of monetary policy could boost lagging business investment, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday.

"If you look at the statistics in the US, save inflation and I think we're moving slowly but surely towards our 2 percent target, the one area that has lagged is business investment," Harker told a conference in Dublin.

"A continued normalisation of our monetary policy would be a good thing in terms of possibly bringing back some business investment." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

