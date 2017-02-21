Fed's Harker suggests he could back March rate hike

PHILADELPHIA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A Federal Reserve policymaker suggested on Tuesday he would support an interest rate increase at a mid-March policy meeting as long as inflation, output and other data until then continue to show the U.S. economy is growing.

Asked what would dissuade him from backing a rate hike at the March 14-15 meeting, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told reporters: "Seeing any data that is not consistent with what I see as continued growth in the economy. We'll see. But I don't think March should be taken off the table at this point."

Harker, seen as a hawkish Fed official, is one of 10 voters on monetary policy this year under a rotation of regional presidents. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)