May 23, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

Fed may not shrink swollen portfolio to pre-crisis size -Harker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve, which ran up its balance sheet to nearly $4.5 trillion in recent years, may not eventually shrink it to its pre-crisis size of about $900 billion, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Monday.

It is "not so obvious" that the portfolio would return to that size, Harker said. The Fed is currently studying and yet undecided what the appropriate size should be given lower expected long-term rates, he added, echoing comments earlier on Monday by San Francisco Fed President John Williams.

The U.S. central bank has long said only that it plans to shrink its swollen portfolio of bonds once it raises interest rates rise higher. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
