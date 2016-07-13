FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Harker sees 'fairly shallow' path of rate hikes
July 13, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Fed's Harker sees 'fairly shallow' path of rate hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA, July 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely opt for a "fairly shallow" series of U.S. interest rate hikes, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Wednesday, adding he wants to "let it play out a bit" before backing a policy tightening.

"I don't think anybody including myself ... is talking about a rapid path to normalization," he told reporters, declining to comment on whether he would back a rate hike as soon as this month. "I continue to see a fairly shallow path to normalization - unless of course the data dictates otherwise."

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
