Fed could still hike rates in first half of year, Harker says

NEWARK, Del., Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could still raise interest rates in the first half of this year despite currently below-target U.S. inflation and financial market turmoil, a Fed policymaker said on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t take anything off the table at this point,” Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said at the University of Delaware, adding there is “no real need” now to hike rates.

“We are starting to see ... some wage pressure starting to build,” he added. “That will take a while to transmit through the economy through inflation.”