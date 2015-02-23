FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Senate to hold Fed reform hearing on March 3-aide
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

US Senate to hold Fed reform hearing on March 3-aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Senate Banking committee is expected to hold a hearing next week on reforms aimed at the Federal Reserve, a Senate aide said on Monday, as lawmakers push for more transparency at the U.S. central bank.

The hearing will be scheduled for the afternoon of March 3, the aide said. The new chairman of the Republican-led Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committee, Richard Shelby, has indicated that he wants the Fed to be more transparent, but he has not yet endorsed a Senate bill to expose the Fed to a full government audit. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.