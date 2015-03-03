UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate banking panel launches effort at Fed reform

(Adds quotes from hearing, background)

By Michael Flaherty

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday launched its effort to pursue reforms at the Federal Reserve, with the central bank’s regional structure among the topics that came into the panel’s cross-hairs.

Senator Richard Shelby, the committee chairman, said at Tuesday’s Fed reform hearing that the panel will explore reforming the Fed system.

The Alabama Republican and other lawmakers have been pressuring the U.S. central bank for greater transparency. Fed officials have said they will resist efforts that impinge on the central bank’s independence from political interference.

There has been stream of proposals from lawmakers advocating for more openness, and one from an outgoing Fed president on changing certain parts of the structure.

“Federal Reserve officials have stressed the importance of the Fed’s independence,” Shelby said in his opening statement. “But, such independence does not mean that it is immune from Congressional oversight.”

This month, outgoing Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said the Fed should revamp its rules to address perceptions of conflicts of interest and so-called regulatory capture in the power centers of New York and Washington

Fisher’s proposal appeared to have support from Republican and Democratic lawmakers on the Banking Committee on Tuesday.

The hearing featured four Fed experts including former Fed staffer and current Stanford economist John Taylor. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was critical of the Fed’s regional bank operation, where large portions of the 12 banks’ individual boards are chosen from the banking industry.

The regional Fed system “raised a lot of questions” about potential capture of regulators by the local banking industry, said Brown, a Democrat and the ranking member of the committee.

Brown also argued that with so many regional Fed board members coming from the banking industry, they “aren’t exactly a cross section of America” that the system is meant to represent.

Shelby was critical of the five-year lag time for when full transcripts of Fed policy meetings are made available for public view. Shelby and other committee members mentioned the recent proposal by Senator Rand Paul to expose the Fed to a full government audit.

But Shelby was more focused on figuring out ways to change how the Fed operates rather than exposing it to a full audit.

At the closing of the hearing, Shelby promised to continue to have the committee look into the Fed. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by David Gregorio)