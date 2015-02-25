HIGHLIGHTS-Fed chief Yellen's Q&A testimony before U.S. House committee

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are highlights from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s question-and-answer session on Wednesday before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, where she delivered the central bank’s semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress.

ON FISCAL POLICY

“In the early years after the financial crisis, fiscal policy provided considerable support to the recovery. At this point, I think fiscal policy is rather neutral.”

ON ‘NEW NORMAL’ ECONOMY

“Only now are we approaching what I would call ... full employment, or operating at potential.”

“I think we don’t yet know what the ‘new normal’ is in terms of what will be the levels of GDP growth over long periods of time ... Productivity growth has also been very slow, and that would be a very depressing aspect if that turns out to be the ‘new normal.'”

ON WAGE INCREASES

“In a stronger job market where firms find it more difficult to hire the kind of workers they want, you should expect to see more upward pressure on wages, and in that sense hopefully it is a good sign that the economy and labor market are improving.”

ON FINANCIAL STABILITY

“I believe the financial system is much safer. There is twice as much high-quality capital among the largest firms now than there was before the crisis ... I‘m not going to say that the last step has been taken in the process of dealing with this, there is more on the drawing board.”

ON INEQUALITY

“I believe that it (income inequality) is a problem that everyone in this room should be concerned about.”

“I am not making political statements. I am discussing a significant problem that faces America ... I didn’t offer any policy recommendations whatsoever in that speech (in October).”

ON INFLATION

“We think that inflation is going to move lower before it moves higher for exactly the reasons you cited: import prices have been falling in part because of the dollar, and declining oil prices have had a very major influence ... We do think that the effects of these factors will be transitory and, especially with an improving labor market, that we expect inflation over the medium-term, the next two or three years, to move up to our 2 percent target.”

ON ARBITRARY DESIGNATION OF SYSTEMIC FINANCIAL FIRMS

“Wherever you draw the line, there will be a kind of arbitrariness that’s associated with it. If you drew it at $200 billion, I’d still say that those $200 billion firms are different than the very largest financial institutions, and we would still want the flexibility to be able to impose different requirements on those firms.”

ON ACCOMMODATION AFTER INTEREST RATES LIFT-OFF

“Even when the time comes to begin to raise our target for short-term interest rates, we will continue to provide a great deal of support for the economy and make sure that we will continue to see a good job market that continues to improve over time.”

ON ALLEGATIONS SHE FAVORS LIBERAL GROUPS

“We meet with a wide range of groups ... I think it is a complete mischaracterization of our meeting schedules.”

ON BANKS’ ‘LIVING WILLS’

“We are working with the firms to make sure that by July of this year, when they make their next submissions, that we see very meaningful improvements. And I will say that in some of the largest firms we have seen very meaningful steps toward reducing the number of legal entities along the lines that we have suggested. If we do not see the kind of progress ... that we have told these firms that we expect to find, their submissions are not credible.”

ON PHYSICAL COMMODITIES

“The Fed is engaged in a very careful review of the activities that we have permitted along these lines, and with respect to the concerns they raise about safety and soundness, we are likely to propose new rules during this year.”

ON FED INDEPENDENCE

”The Federal Reserve is independent. I do not discuss monetary policy or actions that we are going to take with the (Treasury) secretary or with the executive branch. We confer about the economy and the financial system on a regular basis. We participate jointly in many international meetings including those of the G7 and G20 and we confer on matters that are coming before those groups ....

“I do also want to say that it is obviously critically important that the Federal Reserve be accountable to Congress. We are accountable to Congress. I personally and the Federal Reserve as an institution seek to provide all of the input that Congress needs for appropriate oversight.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York, Ann Saphir in San Francisco and Lucia Mutikani in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)