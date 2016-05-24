FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. household debt rises to $12.25 trillion in Q1 -New York Fed
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Consumer Financial Services
May 24, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

U.S. household debt rises to $12.25 trillion in Q1 -New York Fed

Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Total U.S. household debt rose to $12.25 trillion in the first quarter of 2016, due largely to an increase in mortgages, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

That was an increase of $136 billion from the fourth quarter of 2015 and $401 billion more than one year ago, the New York Fed said.

Mortgage balances also rose to $8.37 trillion, a $198 billion increase from a year ago, the survey showed.

Student loan debt stood at $1.26 trillion, up $72 billion from a year ago, while auto loan debt increased to $1.07 trillion, a rise of $103 billion over the same period. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)

