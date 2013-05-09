FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fed's Duke says sustained housing recovery under way
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 7:36 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Fed's Duke says sustained housing recovery under way

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said a recovery has taken root in the U.S. housing market but that resolving uncertainty over mortgage regulations would make the recovery stronger.

Six years after its far-reaching collapse, the housing market started to turn the corner last year with prices rising, inventory tightening and low interest rates enticing buyers.

“A sustained recovery in the housing market appears to be under way,” Elizabeth Duke, a board member at the Fed, said in a speech on Thursday.

However, Duke said it still appeared that many borrowers were having difficulty obtaining loans, and that uncertainty over regulations was making lenders shy about granting mortgages. She said it remained unclear whether much of that uncertainty would be lifted anytime soon.

“The path to easier credit conditions is somewhat murky,” Duke told the Housing Policy Executive Council in Washington.

Duke said lenders could grow more comfortable granting mortgages as the broader economic recovery advances and as banks’ capacity to process loan applications catches up with the recent increase in demand.

But regulations that force banks to repurchase some of the defaulted loans they sell to government-sponsored mortgage insurers also make them less likely to extend mortgages to people with lower credit scores, Duke said.

She also said new regulations aimed at protecting borrowers from abuses at the hands of banks could also restrain access to credit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.