FED FOCUS-Grimmer U.S. Fed keeps QE3 in its quiver

By Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir

NEW YORK/CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - By taking only a modest step to ease monetary policy, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday bought time to see whether Europe can get a handle on its debt crisis and whether a slowing U.S. jobs market reflects a fundamental weakening of the economy.

Until there is more clarity on either front, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s more skeptical colleagues may be reluctant to sign on to more aggressive action.

Bernanke made it very clear on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank has “considerable scope to do more” and stands ready to take action if necessary, as he emphasized the struggling U.S. labor market is a key focus.

But the Fed’s modest step of extending by six months its “Operation Twist” program, rather than undertaking a new round of bond-buying, struck some economists as odd, given the Fed’s sharp downward revision to its economic outlook.

Many economists continue to believe the Fed will ultimately embark on a third round of bond buying known as quantitative easing, or QE3.

Under Operation Twist, the central bank is merely replacing short-term debt it holds with longer-term securities, hoping to press long-term borrowing costs lower. Outright bond buying would expand the Fed’s balance sheet in an effort to inflate the money supply.

A Reuters poll conducted after the Fed’s announcement found that half of Wall Street’s top bond firms see a 50 percent chance that the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee will eventually launch QE3.

“Our baseline expectation is that the FOMC will return to an expansion of the balance sheet by early 2013,” wrote Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius.

SQUARING THE FACTS

The Fed on Wednesday slashed its projections for GDP growth for 2012 and 2013, marked down its outlook for inflation, and said it no longer expects the unemployment rate to drop below 8 percent this year.

It also warned of “significant downside risks to the economic outlook,” including Europe’s sovereign debt crisis and likely fiscal tightening in the United States.

All that suggests the Fed’s progress achieving its goal of full employment has slowed if not stalled.

Even so, officials reiterated their belief that overnight interest rates, which have been near zero since December 2008, would likely not rise until at least late 2014.

JPMorgan Chase chief economist Michael Feroli said the unchanged policy guidance was “puzzling” given the deterioration in the outlook.

“Given how substantially they downgraded their forecasts, you have to wonder why they didn’t just decide to do QE3,” said Paul Edelstein, director of financial economics for IHS Global Insight.

The key, as Bernanke made clear, will be the jobs market.

Officials will be keen for more data that could show whether a sharp slowdown in hiring in recent months is simply temporary payback from a mild winter that lifted activity. Their forecasts suggest they are moving away from that view.

The government will publish only one new monthly jobs report by the next time Fed officials meet in late July. By its subsequent meeting in September, there will have been three.

CHANGE OF HEARTS

Only Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank, voted against the $267 billion extension of Twist; he has dissented at every meeting this year.

Others, including the Atlanta Fed’s Dennis Lockhart and Sandra Pianalto of the Cleveland Fed, backed the decision, despite suggesting in recent weeks they were not convinced a further easing of monetary policy was needed.

Less than two weeks ago, Lockhart, a moderate at the Fed, said he was not “quite yet” convinced of the case.

But the extension of Twist enjoyed broad backing, suggesting the recent worsening of Europe’s sovereign debt crisis on top of three straight months of disappointing U.S. jobs growth was a decisive factor.

“The fact that Lockhart signed on to this means to me this is not really an easing move, it’s more of an insurance policy,” said Edelstein. “Operation Twist is more palatable, especially for a guy like Lockhart who has been talking about inflation.”

Because Twist does not add to the central bank’s balance sheet, it is seen as having little inflationary effect.

Thomas Simons, an economist for Jefferies & Co, said it could take a number of months for enough evidence to accumulate to convince the Fed to launch a fresh round of bond purchases, adding that jobs data would likely have to turn brighter in order for the Fed to content itself with Twist.

“While there are downside risks to the economy with the significant chance the economy could fall into recession, we don’t have any clear evidence this could happen yet,” he said.