Fed buying Treasuries with maturities ranging from 2/15/2036-11/15/2042

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s open market desk said it expected to purchase $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in U.S. Treasury securities on Thursday with maturities ranging from Feb. 15, 2036 to Nov. 15, 2042.

The purchases are part of the approximately $44 billion in Treasury securities the Fed plans to buy in February.

This is approximately $1 billion less than the stated pace of $45 billion per month, given that purchases conducted in January exceeded the target by approximately $1.0 billion.