FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed buying Treasuries with maturities ranging from 2/15/2036-11/15/2042
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Fed buying Treasuries with maturities ranging from 2/15/2036-11/15/2042

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s open market desk said it expected to purchase $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in U.S. Treasury securities on Thursday with maturities ranging from Feb. 15, 2036 to Nov. 15, 2042.

The purchases are part of the approximately $44 billion in Treasury securities the Fed plans to buy in February.

This is approximately $1 billion less than the stated pace of $45 billion per month, given that purchases conducted in January exceeded the target by approximately $1.0 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.