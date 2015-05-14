FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed to hold term deposit facility tests
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 14, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Fed to hold term deposit facility tests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Thursday it will resume testing of its term deposit facility with two operations later this month in an effort to ensure the program’s readiness.

The term deposit facility (TDF) is one of the tools the U.S. central bank has said it will use to reduce cash in the banking system to achieve its interest rate target.

The Fed last conducted TDF tests back in February.

The first two operations in this latest series will be conducted on May 21 and May 28 and will offer 14-day and 7-day term deposits, respectively.

“The Federal Reserve plans to conduct similar routine TDF test operations in the coming months. The schedule and terms for future operations will be announced at later dates,” the central bank said in a statement.

They will each offer floating-rate term deposits with the maximum individual award amount set at $5 billion, and the rate set equal to the sum of the interest rate on excess reserves (currently 25 basis points) plus a fixed spread of 1 basis point, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.