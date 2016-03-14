FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. fed funds rate holds at 0.36 pct
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 14, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. fed funds rate holds at 0.36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy held at 0.36 percent for a sixth day on Friday, according to Fed data released on Monday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.50 percent with $68 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Thursday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.75 percent with $72 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a ninth day on Friday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.43 percent for a third day on Friday.

The New York Fed said Friday’s rate was based on $314 billion worth of loans, compared with $331 billion on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.