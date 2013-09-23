Fed's Lockhart says U.S. risks losing its "economic mojo"

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. labor productivity has slipped and the trend in monthly new job creation appears to have slowed, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Monday, warning that this was a call to action to reverse a worrying trend.

“Is America losing its economic mojo? There is some evidence to the affirmative,” Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart told a conference on creative leadership.

Lockhart also said that monetary policy could play a role in aiding U.S. economic dynamism by fostering favorable interest rates “always in a context of low and stable inflation.”

“Monetary policy can also play a critical role in creating the most favorable conditions for other policy actions to do their work,” he said in prepared remarks.