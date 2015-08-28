Fed's Bullard says market swings not hitting economic outlook - Bloomberg

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Violent swings in financial markets over the last 10 days will probably not change the Federal Reserve’s view that the U.S. economy is on a firm footing, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“The U.S. outlook still looks very good,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Bloomberg. “The key question for the committee is how much would you want to change the outlook based on the volatility we’ve seen over the last 10 days. And I think the answer to that is going to be not very much.” (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)