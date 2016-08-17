FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some voting Fed members see rate hike needed soon -minutes
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

Some voting Fed members see rate hike needed soon -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Some voting Federal Reserve policymakers expect that a U.S. interest rate increase will be needed soon, although there is general agreement that more data is needed before such a move, according to the minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting.

"Some ... members anticipated that economic conditions would soon warrant taking another step in removing policy accommodation," the Fed said in the minutes, which were released on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jason Lange and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao

