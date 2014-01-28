FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market volatility tied to specific emerging markets, not Fed taper -IMF
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 4 years ago

Market volatility tied to specific emerging markets, not Fed taper -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The recent volatility in world markets is due to problems in particular developing countries and not linked to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to start tapering its massive monetary stimulus, the IMF’s top financial counselor said on Tuesday.

“We are seeing that the events in the past few days ... the major component has to do with problems in a subset of emerging market countries,” Jose Vinals, financial counselor and director of the IMF’s capital markets department, told reporters.

Vinals added that the Fed was acting prudently in starting to reduce its monthly bond buying program.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.