U.S. inflation probably lower than reported, Fed study says

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. inflation in the first half of the year was probably “markedly lower” than reported, but policymakers are unlikely to set interest rates incorrectly as a result, according to an analysis published Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank.

Researchers at the regional Fed bank had earlier found that the very weak readings for economic growth in the early part of the year were likely due to inadequate adjustments for seasonal fluctuations, and that true economic growth was probably much faster than reported.

The same researchers applied similar methodology to inflation data and found that core PCE inflation, the Fed’s preferred gauge, was probably overstated by 0.3 and 0.2 percentage points in the first two quarters of the year, respectively.

The analysis could cast doubt on whether Fed policymakers can be confident that inflation is headed back to their 2-percent goal, the hurdle they have set for raising interest rates as soon as next month.

But the economists, led by San Francisco Fed chief researcher Glenn Rudebusch, found that because the policymakers take into account both of their goals of full employment and stable prices when setting policy, the overstatement of inflation in the reported data is unlikely to spur them into raising rates too soon.

“We estimate that inflation was lower and economic growth was faster during the first half of this year than currently reported in the published data,” the researchers wrote. “However, policymakers realize that any single piece of data, even a comprehensive measure like GDP, has to be taken with a grain of salt. Because of this, they are unlikely to be misled by the transitory statistical noise arising from residual seasonality.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)