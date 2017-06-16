By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Years of tepid economic recovery have
Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other central bankers considering
what was once unthinkable: abandoning decades-long efforts to
hold inflation down and allowing price expectations to creep up.
In remarks on Wednesday, Yellen called an emerging debate
over raising global inflation targets "one of the most important
questions facing monetary policy," as central bankers grapple
with an economic rut in which low growth, low interest rates and
weak price and wage increases reinforce each other.
The aim would be a change of households' and businesses'
psychology, convincing them that prices would rise fast enough
in the future that they would be better off borrowing and
spending more today.
Success in anchoring inflation in the 1980s and 1990s
defined central banking throughout the developed world.
It has become a core aim of the Fed and an article of faith
for Germany's Bundesbank and later the European Central Bank,
founded in 1998 with the mandate of maintaining price stability
defined as inflation under 2 percent.
That 2 percent target, which translates into prices doubling
roughly every 35 years and is considered both offering stability
and a sufficient buffer from deflation, is now common for the
developed world's central banks.
Raising that target to 3 or even 4 percent as some
economists have suggested would shift the outlook of firms in
particular, allowing them to charge more for goods and pay more
for labor without the fear that a central bank would step on the
brakes.
To be effective, the Fed would have to back that new target
with a slower pace of any rate increases than it would otherwise
deem appropriate.
That could prove risky for the central bank that has
repeatedly missed its present target and conditioned people to
expect subdued price and wage increases, said Moody's Analytics
analyst Ryan Sweet.
"The Fed would have to clearly and convincingly communicate
the rationale for raising the inflation target and the potential
economic benefits. Otherwise the central bank will lose in the
court of public opinion."
In a sense, the Fed may be a victim of its own success and
Yellen in the past has been sceptical the Fed could change
expectations that were anchored by its ability to keep actual
inflation low for years by simply raising its goal.
"It's a paradox," said Joseph Gagnon, a senior fellow at the
Peterson Institute for International Economics. "There is less
response of inflation when the Fed is successful."
By allowing inflation to run higher, the Fed would create
more room for nominal interest rates to rise later without
crimping economic growth, advocates say. With rates expected to
remain historically low, Yellen and her peers are worried that
even a mild recession will force them to cut interest rates to
zero and deploy crisis-era tools, such as asset purchases,
something they could avoid if rates in general were higher.
Skeptics, however, question whether lifting the inflation
target would have any lasting effect on economic activity.
TO LIFT OR NOT TO LIFT
During the current eight-year recovery the Fed has steadily
marked down its estimates of U.S. economic potential, the
interest rate needed to achieve it, and generally failed to get
inflation back to 2 percent. Yellen on Wednesday said it may be
time for a rethink.
"We've learned a lot," Yellen said about the time since 2012
when the Fed set the inflation target. One conclusion was that
interest rates will be stuck at historically low levels unless
something changes.
Whether to raise the inflation target hoping it could be a
catalyst of change "is one of our most critical decisions," she
said in what was the clearest indication of a debate taking
shape inside the Fed.
Central bankers in Europe, Japan, Britain and elsewhere have
begun exploring the option as well, while the Bank of Canada
reviews its inflation target every five years
Any move is unlikely in the near term.
Policymakers may not like missing their targets, but they
also recognize the benefits of only modest price increases
brought by central bank policies and a globalizing world economy
that helped drive manufacturing costs down.
Since the early 1990s median U.S. household income and
overall consumer inflation have marched in virtual lock step.
Health care and education cost have grown faster, but prices for
clothes, furnishings and food have generally increased less or
no more than household incomes - benefiting the poor who
suffered the most during bouts of high inflation. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2t6NKld)
But that may also have created a "sticky" psychology.
Modern monetary policy rests heavily on a central bank’s
ability to shape expectations, and the Fed and others have been
so successful in keeping inflation down that now they seem
unable to shift sentiment in the opposite direction.
The Fed is also no longer quite sure about how some basic
aspects of the economy are working these days.
At 4.3 percent, the jobless rate is at a 15-year low, yet
wage growth is weak and inflation has recently slipped further
away from the Fed's goal.
Quite how far it is prepared to go will depend on what
Yellen noted was an assessment of "the potential costs that
could be associated" with a higher inflation target. Such
assessment, however, probably will not be ready during her term,
which ends in February 2018.